Gabrielle Union Introduces “Compassionate, Loving” Daughter Zaya to the World

Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to a very special kid?

On Tuesday afternoon, Gabrielle Union took to social media where she shared a special post about her daughter Zaya‘s decision to come out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya,” the actress and mom wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

Gabrielle also included a video of her husband Dwyane Wade enjoying a round of golf with his daughter. In between the game, Zaya had a message for those who can relate to her story.

“[For those who] are afraid they will be judged, I would say don’t even think about that. Just be true to yourself because what’s the point of being on this Earth if you’re going to try and be someone you’re not?” she shared. “It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being you is.”

But what about when people are mean?

“I know [things]can get tough but I think you push through and you be the best you and especially more recently, it’s become more accepting,” Zaya shared with her dad. “Even through hard times, you gotta just push through. It’s worth it. I think it’s very worth it when you reach that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself.”

After the video was posted, many of Gabrielle’s friends shared their support.

“So important. So impactful. So many kids will be inspired by her and her truth,” Ellen Pompeo shared in the comments section. Reese Witherspoon added, “I love this! What incredible parents you are.”

On today’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dwyane also has the opportunity to gush over his daughter. When discussing her decision to come out, the NBA superstar says he offered his full support.

“Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have,” he recalled to Ellen DeGeneres. “My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

Gabrielle added on Twitter, “Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose dms I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement. We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage yall to check us as needed. Again, thank you!”