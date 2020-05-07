Gabrielle Union Jokes Stepdaughter Zaya Doesn’t “Trust” Her and Dwyane Wade With Homeschooling

Like many people, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actress revealed what life has been like at home on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

When asked how she’s been handling homeschooling, the Bring It On star said her 12-year-old stepdaughter Zaya didn’t exactly want homework help.

“Homeschool is happening,” Union said. “Zaya does not trust us to even look at [her schoolwork]. She’s like, ‘I’ll wait for my tutors.'”

Although, she jokingly admitted this might be for the best.

“Somebody said, ‘How are you on the new math?’ I’m like, ‘I wasn’t solid on the old math,'” Union said.

The L.A.’s Finest celeb also spoke about Zaya’s coursework during a recent interview with Good Morning America.

“She’s doing amazing. So far, she’s got all A’s and a B,” Union told Robin Roberts. “But yeah, she’s like, ‘I don’t need your help. I think I’ve got this.’ And we’re like, ‘I did go to UCLA. Never mind, it’s fine.’ She does not want our help with any kind of homework, and I can’t blame her.”

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Union also gave an update on her daughter Kaavia. She said the 1-year-old little one is “addicted to Dave and Ava and Word Party.”

“Today she said ‘purple,’ so I feel like we’re making headway,” she told the late-night host.

She also spoke about her hubby. She said the retired basketball champ has been re-watching old games, including a few of his own.

“Like, he doesn’t know how they end,” Union said. “We watched the ’06 finals. Obviously, I’d seen it over the years but never with him. He’s, like, live tweeting this game and he was like, ‘Oh, good move D-Wade.'”

Furthermore, she talked about her new book Welcome to the Party and played a game of “Search Party” with The Roots.

Watch the video to see her interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).