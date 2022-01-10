Gabrielle Union Reveals New ‘Bring It On’ Behind-the-Scenes Details

Gabrielle Union Reveals Surprising New ‘Bring It On’ Backstage Details

Movie trailers are notorious for including scenes that are later cut from the finished product.

The situation withBring It On, according to Gabrielle Union, was slightly different.

Over the weekend, the actress took to TikTok to share some “fun facts” as well as a revealing “story time” about some behind-the-scenes secrets from her cult classic cheerleading comedy, which was released in theaters in August 2000.

Union appears in the video below some clips of her character, Isis, and her fellow East Compton Clovers cheerleaders, in shots and scenes that may not be familiar to movie fans.

Union revealed, “After the movie wrapped, we shot these snippets that you see here.”

“Because after seeing the movie, test audiences wanted to see more Clovers.”

“So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie,” she explained with a smile, “to make people think we were in the movie more than we were.”

Here’s a look at the full context for those who don’t remember the 22-year-old trailer:

It’s difficult to deny that the trailer presents a different picture of the movie than what fans saw on screens.

However, it’s understandable that the Clovers would have piqued the interest of the audience.

Union appeared on Good Morning America in September, where she discussed her performance in Bring It On and expressed regret for the way she portrayed her character.

“I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in Bring It On, and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road, because I felt like that would make her appropriate — the right kind of Black girl,” Union recalled, admitting it was a “mistake.”

“It’s forbidden for black girls to be angry.”

I muzzled her because she was not visibly angry.”

Union said she would have given Isis “full humanity” if she were to play her today.

“I would have allowed her to express her full humanity, which includes the ability to express rage when harmed,” the author and actress explained.

“When you don’t allow yourself to feel all of your emotions.

