Gaby Got Into Yachting Because of the Show – and Received a D*** Pic From a Cast Member on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3’

Gabriela Barragan, a Season 3 crew member on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht, said the show inspired her to become a yachtie and that she has met a few of the cast members.

This included receiving an unwelcome d*** pic from a former member of the Below Deck cast.

Barragan was recently featured on the Gangplank Report podcast, but she kept her status as a new cast member on Below Deck Sailing Yacht a secret.

However, as a new yachtie, she described Below Deck as aspirational.

“I had no idea what yachting was,” she admitted.

“I didn’t grow up in an environment where it was common.”

When I Googled how to make money traveling the world, I came across stewardess and thought to myself, “I’m doing that.”

“Then I saw [Below Deck] Season 1 and thought, ‘I could do that,’ and I was like, ‘I’m totally doing that.'”

“Of course, seeing the show, of course, I keep it hush hush, especially when I talk to other yachties,” she added.

I’m not going to tell them.

I keep the Google part, but I wouldn’t say the show persuaded me.

Because some yachties scoff at the very idea of the show.”

Barragan reflected on how many people watch the show in the hopes of becoming famous, saying, “Oh, I’m cleaning toilets.”

For all this drama, we’re going to need a bigger boat! (hashtag)BelowDeckSailing is back on Monday, February 21 to give us the action we’ve been waiting for – and for a full look at the supertease, click the link! https:t.coxocF8I6DNepic.twitter.comRFxyHygFKB

She said, “I love the early seasons of Below Deck because they were actually yachties.”

“And they’re doing it because it’s what they’re supposed to do.”

But now that I see it, I realize that people are going on the show to advance their careers.

On Instagram, it’s the blue checkmark next to your name.

“I’m able to tell the difference.”

“It kinda freaks me out,” she continued, “because I am a fan of the show.”

“And I’ve been watching since season one, and the cast members and editing are so different, it’s like this is a different show.”

