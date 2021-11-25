Gal Gadot, star of ‘Red Notice,’ was worried that Dwayne Johnson would crush her toes in a dance scene.

Gal Gadot, star of ‘Red Notice,’ was worried that Dwayne Johnson would crush her toes during a dance scene.

Red Notice is currently Netflix’s hottest film, and it’s on track to break Bird Box’s record for highest viewership on the platform.

When director Rawson Marshall Thurber cast Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the heist film, he created a winning trifecta.

They each brought their action backgrounds and comedic chops to the screen, with a dash of fancy footwork thrown in for good measure.

Gadot recently revealed that she was concerned that Johnson would injure her toes during the smooth-looking dance scene.

When Sarah Black (aka Bishop), John Hartley, and Nolan Booth arrive at the masquerade ball, Black and Hartley immediately begin dancing.

They banter about the egg, but the audience may have been drawn in by their crisp dance moves.

Gadot is concerned about the situation.

Gadot told IMDb that she was worried The Rock would ruin her feet.

“I kept telling DJ that we needed to practice more.

We need to practice to ensure that we have everything we need.

‘Don’t worry,’ he said over and over again.

‘It’ll be fine,’ I said, ‘but you don’t understand.’

“My toes!” she exclaimed.

Gadot got a pleasant surprise, according to Johnson, who joked that she thought he’d crush her toes “like she was dancing with a buffalo.”

Johnson is no stranger to cutting a rug, despite his WWE accomplishments and action star career.

He played a football player who had to reconnect with his daughter in the 2007 film The Game Plan.

For the film’s stage production, he took ballet lessons.

Johnson learned some dance moves for his character, Bob Stone — or Robbie Weirdicht — in 2016’s Central Intelligence.

His breakdance training routine was once shared on Instagram.

Gadot was in good hands with this in mind.

On set, injuries are common, especially when there are multiple stunts.

Gadot, Reynolds, and Johnson are all used to it because they’ve all played action heroes before.

Gadot, on the other hand, had a foot misstep in the middle of Red Notice.

She cut her toe while filming the big fight scene, she said in an interview with IMDb.

When asked about their fighting styles, all three cast members said theirs were “chicken sh*t,” with Reynolds describing hers as “elegant.”

She did, however, say that when she did…

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/nJNdWDBxVlY?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]