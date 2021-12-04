Galactus’ New Herald Is a Surprising Marvel Hero

Galactus has had a variety of heralds throughout his Marvel history—characters sent out before he devours a planet to warn its inhabitants of their impending doom.

Norrin Radd, the Silver Surfer, is by far the most well-known.

There are also characters such as Terrax the Tamer, Firelord, and Frankie Raye, to name a few.

The Devourer of Worlds now has a new herald…and it’s not who you’d expect.

There will be spoilers for Avengers (hashtag)50 if you haven’t read the latest Marvel team-up!

The Avengers run by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness has spanned nearly the entire Marvel Universe.

It’s experimented with cosmic, horror, superhero, spy thriller, and other genres.

The title has now elevated Ka-Zar—yes, that Ka-Zar—to the position of Galactus’ next herald.

The Son of the Tiger has been dispatched on a mission through time by Black Panther and the rest of the Avengers by the time Avengers (hashtag)50 (or (hashtag)750 if you count legacy numbering) picks up.

Ka-Zar was sent to serve as a scout due to dwindling numbers on the roster and potential threats over time.

That’s when he met Galactus and, well, got a new job.

The issue concludes with Ka-Zar and Galactus flying off to devour the next planet, with the former threatening to take Ka-Zar’s newfound cosmic power away.

When we spoke with Aaron last month, he told us that this Avengers series, as well as its upcoming spinoff, Avengers Forever, are the culmination of stories he’d been working on for years.

“There’ll be more characters I’m writing for the first time in these stories that are coming next year in Avengers and Avengers Forever,” Aaron told us.

“We’re talking about a book that balances the multiverse, particularly with Avengers Forever.”

As a result, I’ll be adding a lot more characters to the list of ones I’ve created.

But there are a few more I’d like to work on in the future.

This coming year, in particular, I’ll be focusing on figuring out what the next stage of my career will entail.”

