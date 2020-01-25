Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your BFF: Best Feminists Forever

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we all know, there’s a lot of different ways to love, and we all have a ton of different people that we love…. but the kind of love you have for your besties is a special, one-of-a-kind love!

Do you celebrate Galentine’s Day to honor it? If not, you should—and we’ve found some goodies to help you honor the best gals in your life, and tell them how much they mean to you with gifts that also celebrate feminist icons throughout history. After all, none of us would be where we are today without the efforts of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Susan B. Anthony, Beyonce and so many more who have blazed a trail for us to walk.

So grab your girls a nifty puzzle that highlights the history of women’s voting rights, wine glasses that honor brave women throughout history, a coloring and activity book that connects you to badass women, and a collection of art and essays documenting the history of feminism. We love these feminist Galentine’s gifts, and we’re sure you and your girls will, too!

These aren’t the only gifts you can get your girls, of course. Consider getting her something in line with her sign from Bloomingdale’s pop-up shop with famed astrologer Susan Miller, or maybe some must-haves to update her wardrobe for the new decade ahead!