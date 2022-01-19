Galle Piétri is Gaspard Ulliel’s partner.

Who is Galle Piétri, Gaspard Ulliel’s partner?

Gaspard Ulliel, a 37-year-old French actor, died in a skiing accident in the Alps.

On January 18, 2022, an accident occurred in the Savoie region of the Alps, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to Gala.fr, Galle Piétri was discovered as a model while competing in a competition in Corsica and moved to Paris.

She signed with Elite International in 2004 and began modeling for companies like Garnier.

She couldn’t devote her full attention to her studies because of her frequent travel, so she dropped out and went full-time modeling.

She began to appear in fashion shoots for magazines and television commercials for brands like Dim, Diesel, Carte Noire coffee, and Bourjois mascara.

She’s had a modeling career for over 15 years, which is unusual in such a short-lived industry.

Gaspard Ulliel has been in a long-term relationship with Piétri since 2013.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together on November 9, 2015.

After a few months, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a son named Orso, on February 9, 2016.

According to local broadcaster France Bleu, Ulliel, who is best known for his work in perfume advertising, films, and television shows, has suffered a major brain injury.

His family confirmed his death in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The actor collided with another skier at a slope crossing point, according to sources.

Ulliel was taken to a hospital in Grenoble after the terrifying crash, but the other skier was not.

According to mountain police, several incidents have occurred in the region in recent days as a result of severe snow and ice on the slopes.