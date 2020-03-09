Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson Returning to Acting After Six-Year TV Retirement

After six years off TV, Game of Thrones‘ King Joffrey is making his comeback. Translation? Jack Gleeson has his first TV role in six years since his Game of Thrones character was killed off in 2014.

Gleeson will appear in Out of Her Mind, a six-part comedy on BBC Two. Sara Pascoe wrote and will star in the series. The cast also includes Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmonson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne and Cian Barry.

According to BBC Two, Out of Her Mind will explore heartbreak, family and how to survive both. The comedy will include a mix of animation as well as scientific explanation.

“Out of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made,” Pascoe said in a statement.

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley and Pascoe will executive producer. Catherine Gosling Fuller will produce the show, the Blaine Brothers will direct.

After his character’s death on Game of Thrones, Gleeson said he intended to retire from acting.

“The answer isn’t interesting or long-winded. I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do,” he told EW.

No premiere date for Out of Her Mind has been set yet.

