Game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Says He’s “Fully Recovered” After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Kristofer Hivju is giving an update on his health, one month after sharing his Coronavirus diagnosis.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” the Game of Thrones actor wrote on Instagram. “After several weeks inn quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19.”

“We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus,” he continued. “Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us.”

Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.

The Game of Thrones star took to social media on Monday afternoon to share the news with his 3.7 million followers.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” he began his detailed post, alongside a selfie with his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. “My familiy [sic] and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.”

He reassured his fans that he is still in “good health” despite his diagnosis.

“We are in good health,” he shared. “I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” the HBO star continued his message. “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Before signing off, Kristofer shared important information with his followers, especially on how they can stay up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 developments.

“Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website,” he explained. “And follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

Sadly, the Game of Thrones actor isn’t the only Hollywood star to be affected by Coronavirus. Earlier today, Idris Elba announced that he tested positive.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” he shared on social media. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

“Look, this is serious, you know? Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it,” he said in his video message. “So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance okay? We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive.”

Moreover, both Hivju and Elba’s posts come a few hours after Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko revealed that she had tested positive for Coronavirus.

And last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson notified their fans that they both tested positive for COVID-19. Many of these celebs have reassured their fans they are taking the proper precautions and being monitored by medical staff.

In light of this news, many stars have also rallied together to help those in need during this time. To see how your favorite celebrities are giving back amid the pandemic, read all about it here.

This article was originally published on Mon, Mar 16, 2020, 3:48 p.m.