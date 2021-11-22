Gameplay footage from Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man DLC has been revealed.

On November 30th, Marvel’s Avengers will finally add Spider-Man to the video game as DLC for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players, and developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have been announcing and revealing what players can expect from the update.

This includes, but is not limited to, a variety of Peter Parker costumes as well as how the Spider-Man content differs from previous Operations.

New gameplay footage of Spider-Man in action is now available.

IGN had an exclusive hands-on preview of the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers and provided the gameplay footage.

While IGN appears to have played the game, the footage provided came directly from Crystal Dynamics and was not captured by IGN. You can see it for yourself below to get a sense of how Spider-Man plays in the game:

A previous tease of the new Spider-Man content in Marvel’s Avengers reads, “Peter Parker uncovers AIM’s new plan to acquire technology that could make their Synthoid army unstoppable and total domination inevitable.”

“To stop this looming threat, he must team up with the Avengers, and he forms a tentative friendship with Ms.

While keeping his identity hidden, he collaborated with Marvel and Black Widow.

He struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team as a Hero who is used to working alone.

Will he join the Avengers on a full-time basis, or will he continue to fight AIM on his own?”

S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

The Black Panther expansion, dubbed Marvel’s Avengers Expansion: Black Panther – War for Wakanda, was released in August.

All of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded game can be found right here.

What are your thoughts on what we’ve seen and heard about Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers? Does the gameplay footage above sway your opinion one way or the other? Let us know in the comments, or reach out to me directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

