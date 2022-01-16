Ganja Max is brought to BBC 6 Music by BBC News presenter Ros Atkins, who has a special drum and bass DJ mix.

Ros Atkins, a news presenter, is resuming his previous job as a drum and bass DJ.

He’s been dubbed the BBC’s “Explainer-in-Chief,” and his sober and forensic news analysis clips have gone viral, making him one of the corporation’s most well-known journalists.

Ros Atkins, on the other hand, has a wild side as a global drum and bass DJ.

Atkins was filling dancefloors from Brixton to Johannesburg years before explaining the ins and outs of “Partygate,” establishing a club night at the Brixtonian Havana Club and djing at WOMAD and the Oppikoppi music festival in South Africa.

Now, the Outside Source host is going back to his roots – for one day only – with a special mix of his favorite drum and bass tracks, which will air on BBC 6 Music on Monday.

“This is an unexpected and exciting development for me,” said Atkins, whose recent BBC News “explainer” on the Downing Street parties received six million views on Twitter.

In the early 1990s, I caught the rave bug while growing up in Cornwall.

When I was at university, I thought to myself, “Perhaps I could DJ this music myself?”

“I had some incredible nights playing at a backstreet club in Brixton with a DJ booth that was suspended from the ceiling.”

But, having not DJ’d in 16 years, when 6 Music approached me, I said, “Yes, please.”

Until the pandemic intervened, Atkins continued to rave after hours.

“I’d visit the Brixton Electric.”

DJ Storm, Dillinja, and LTJ Bukem were some of my favorite artists to dance to.”

“I was drawn to the music because of its mix of jazz and reggae influences.”

I could make a seven-minute Open Source film about all the different sub-genres of drum and bass.”

His DJ set, which includes Jungle dancefloor classics as well as more recent tracks, will air on 6 Music’s Desert Island Disco today, on the January date known as “blue Monday.”

Each show, from Lauren Laverne (7.30am-10.30am) to Steve Lamacq (4pm-7pm), will feature an escape themed playlist or guest mix from a different artist every thirty minutes, starting with Lauren Laverne (7.30am-10.30am).

DJ Hype and Ganja Max’s Rinse Out from the 1990s will open the show.

BBC executives praised Atkins’ videos for demonstrating “assertive impartiality.”

The presenter, who is referred to as.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

BBC News presenter Ros Atkins brings Ganja Max to BBC 6 Music with special drum and bass DJ mix