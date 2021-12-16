Garcelle Beauvais Confirms COVID-19 as ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Production Comes to an End

One year after season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was halted due to coronavirus, Us Weekly can confirm that season 12 is also on hold.

On Monday, December 13th, Garcelle Beauvais confirmed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID,” the 55-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. “I feel OK, and I’m sure I will continue to feel OK.”

“My boys are being tested, and so far the results have been negative.”

We’ll keep putting them through their paces.”

Beauvais has two sons, 14-year-old twins Jax and Jaid, and a 30-year-old adult son Oliver.

“Send me movie or TV recommendations because I’ll be quarantining for the next few days — not a few, but at least ten,” she added.

“It’s crazy what’s going on here.”

Be cautious and safe out there.

Also, who knows, maybe I’ll show up on Girl Chat on The Real via Zoom.

“I’m going to miss the ladies.”

Beauvais isn’t the only member of the cast who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, and Crystal Kung Minkoff were among the cast members who walked the red carpet together at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month.

On Monday, Minkoff confirmed that she was not sick via Instagram Stories.

“Hello everyone!! I just wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who has messaged me! You are all so thoughtful.

Fortunately, I tested negative every day for over a week after possible exposure,” she wrote.

“Please keep yourself safe.

Vaccination is recommended.

Also, put on your mask.

There’s no such thing as being too cautious!”

After the season 11 reunion aired, Bravo cameras began filming season 12 of RHOBH in late October.

Despite the fact that “friend” Kathy Hilton hasn’t been seen filming, Richards, 52, told Danny Pellegrino that reports that her sister is demanding a (dollar)2 million contract are untrue.

“I don’t know where they get these numbers,” the Real Housewives of the North Pole actress said earlier this month on the “Everything Iconic” podcast.

“This isn’t correct.

She was just busy shooting Paris’ wedding — I mean, planning, and they were also shooting it for Peacock – but no, that’s the only reason she hadn’t arrived yet.”

Kathy’s younger sister.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Garcelle Beauvais Confirms She Has COVID-19 as ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Production Halts