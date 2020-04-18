Gareth Malone vents his anger after his young son is knocked over by a jogger in a London park

Television choirmaster Gareth Malone has vented his anger after a London jogger knocked over one of his children while he was out exercising during lockdown.

Gareth, 44, penned a tweet sarcastic in tone as he criticised runners in the capital for not adhering to the government’s two-metre social distancing rules as the city fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Malone, who recently launched an online choir to keep people singing while they’re staying at home, addressed his missive to the ‘joggers of London’ after one bumped into his six-year-old son, Gilbert.

Runners who saw the furious tweet have responded, saying Malone shouldn’t assume all joggers behave in the same way.

Captioning a large poster that clearly outlined the social distancing rules, Malone wrote: ‘This rule doesn’t apply to you. Your speed makes you immune and the government have made up this silly rule for people with families, not you.’

Continuing with the sarcastic tone, the father-of-three added: ‘Glad to have helped. And to the man who ran up behind my son and fell on him – he should have seen you coming.’

He added later, against using a sardonic tone: ‘It was very important for him to listen to his music and carry on in a straight line.

‘We were very inconsiderate taking up valuable outdoor space exercising our children, which was selfish. And children really ought to leap out of the way as soon as a jogger or cyclist appears.’

Gareth, who lives in North London, has three children with his English teacher wife Becky.

Many agreed that some runners were flouting the current rules. @harmonyhelen wrote: ‘Gareth I am so sorry to read this Frowning face I hope your son is ok. It makes us runners so mad when a selfish minority behave like this and give the rest of us a bad name. So many runners are observing good distancing, or not going out at all.’

Another runner @HannahE229 said she’d been going out at 7am ‘to try to keep everyone safe.’

@dizzy2910 added: ‘I’m a runner. Live in Scotland. I ran this morning and ensured I gave 2m (if not more) #SocialDistancing At times I ran on the roads to keep pathways clear for families & cyclists. Not all runners are inconsiderate fools.’

@LucyannDavies wrote: ‘It was a family last week, who decided to walk three a breast along a lane, whilst I was running. I was in the ditch, shouting at them to get in single file. It’s just idiots whether they are running, walking or cycling. Please be kind and not blame all runners.’

Malone responded that he was against flouters of the rules, however they were moving, saying: ‘I’m anti-idiotic behaviour in general. My dad ran 23 marathons so I can’t be too down on runners…’

Last month, Malone started an online choir to help singing fans get through isolation, named the British Home Chorus.

He set up the virtual group after Dame Esther Rantzen, 79, urged him to to get people together on Skype to create a choir. Gareth heard Esther’s suggestion of an online choir for the elderly in isolation, and was quickly ‘on it’.

He also shared sympathy for musicians struggling for work in the coming months, and hopes that he can find a way they can ‘monetise’ making ‘bespoke’ music from home.

‘It’s very worrying’, said Gareth, ‘A lot of musicians are hand to mouth. You have a gig you don’t get paid until you’ve done the gig.

‘You’re okay if you’re in a larger organisation, but if you’re a gigging musician, it’s a very frightening time. Because we rely on other people and the magic of music.

‘So we will try and find a way of monetising that. There’s an opportunity here for musicians to contact people at home and do bespoke things and be creative.’

Gareth went on to explain that the British Home Chorus will allow people to ‘contribute something from their kitchen’ and urged the public to ‘make music with their family’.

‘I will be at home making music,’ he said. ‘So I would like people to download tracks, sing along, record them into phones and laptops and upload them so we can put them together.

‘What we can’t get do is get that live experience, we will miss that social contact. But I want people to feel is they can contribute something from their kitchen. That will be put into something big.’

He added: ‘I want everyone to get crafting one afternoon, go and make some music with your family. Go and get the salt shakers out bang a pan, get the trumpet you played as a kid and play it again’.

The choir master said that himself and others will be acting as ‘coaches’, using social media platforms like Instagram.

He also predicted local communities will come together to make their own music – after a video of a group of people singing Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ together from their balconies in Rome went viral.

He said: ‘Local communities can do that, I think there will be a great movement. I’m seeing so many people who are starting to do these kind of things.’