Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts’ ex-boyfriend, is who?

GARRETT HEDLUND is an actor, model, and singer from the United States who has appeared in a number of films since 2003.

Emma Roberts, the actor’s girlfriend, gave birth to their first child together in December 2020, and the couple reportedly broke up in late 2021.

Garrett Hedlund, 37, grew up on a remote beef cattle farm outside of a small Minnesota town.

He and his mother relocated to Arizona, where he worked as a waiter.

He saved enough money from his tips to pay for acting lessons with Jean Fowler, a film actor and coach with whom he worked on speeches and script material while in Arizona.

During his adolescence, the actor modeled for LL Bean and Teen Magazine.

Hedlund and Emma Roberts, 30, have been dating since March of this year and have been together for more than two years.

When the two were seen walking in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles in March 2019, rumors began to circulate that they were dating.

However, Roberts was seen hand-in-hand with Cade Hudson, Britney Spears’ longtime agent, at Paris Hilton’s Los Angeles wedding on November 11, 2021.

Hedlund was nowhere to be seen as the couple walked into the wedding, prompting speculation about whether they are still together.

Since they attended the Oscars party in April 2021, Roberts and Hedlund haven’t been photographed together.

The couple broke up on January 21, 2022, according to People exclusively.

They allegedly broke up a few weeks ago, according to multiple sources.

“It’s sad,” a source told People, “and they’re doing their best to co-parent.”

It has been difficult.”

Roberts revealed her pregnancy on the US Weekly podcast “Hot Hollywood” in June 2020.

TMZ reported that the actress gave birth to her first child on December 27, 2020, but she didn’t share the first photo of her newborn son, Rhodes, until January 12, 2021.

In the mythological adventure drama Troy, Hedlund made his Hollywood debut as Patroclus, Brad Pitt’s younger cousin.

He also appeared in the sports drama Friday Night Lights, which was released in 2004.

Along with Lindsay Lohan, Jane Fonda, and Felicity Huffman, he starred in Georgie Rule.

Hedluned can also be seen in the movies Tron: Legacy and On The Road from 2012.

We’ll see him as Harry Anslinger in The United States vs. the World in 2021.

Billie Holiday is one of the most famous singers of all time.