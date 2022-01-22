Garrett Hedlund is being sued for allegedly causing a “horrible” head-on collision while inebriated.

Garrett Hedlund is being sued for allegedly causing a “horrible” head-on collision while intoxicated.

A mother-daughter duo is suing Garrett Hedlund for negligence, claiming that the actor was to blame for a car accident in Los Angeles in January 2020.

Almost two years after a head-on car crash, Garrett Hedlund is facing a personal injury lawsuit from two women.

According to court documents filed in January,

Marina Venegas and her daughter, Jennifer Castillo, are suing the 37-year-old actor for negligence, alleging that he was responsible for a head-on collision in Los Angeles on Jan. 21 and obtained by E! News.

Hedlund allegedly “passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle and ran a solid red light at a high rate of speed,” colliding with a Nissan Sentra carrying Venegas, Castillo, and two minor children, according to the lawsuit.

Venegas and Castillo, as well as the other two passengers, suffered “severe and permanent injuries” as a result of the crash, according to the document.

Hedlund’s rep and lawyer were contacted for comment by E! News.

Hedlund “knew he was intoxicated to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep, a large and heavy Sport Utility Vehicle,” according to Venegas and Castillo.

“He was also aware that driving while inebriated was illegal.”

He also knew that if he drove his SUV while under the influence of alcohol, he would most likely lose control of the vehicle and collide with another motorist or pedestrian,” according to the lawsuit.

“Despite this knowledge, Hedlund drank excessively with the express purpose of becoming inebriated.”

The women claim that the Triple Frontier star was “well over the legal limit of.08 percent blood alcohol concentration” and that he “could have taken a taxi or called a ride-share, but refused to do so.”

The lawsuit stated, “Despite knowing he was unfit to drive, Hedlund started his SUV and began driving down a busy street on a busy Friday night during the time when roads were still crowded and traffic was moderate.”

“As if excessive drunkenness and speeding weren’t bad enough, Hedlund began weaving in and out of his lane, speeding, and passing cars.”

They claimed Hedlund went 50 mph through a solid red light that had been red for several seconds, resulting in a “horrible head-on collision.”

In the… Hedlund was arrested and charged with driving while inebriated.

