Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry, both from Siesta Key, have announced their engagement.

Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry of Siesta Key are engaged.

Garrett Miller surprised Makenna Quesenberry with a special proposal before they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

See how their co-stars reacted in the video below.

Garrett Miller is thankful for finding the one this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, November 1st,

The 24-year-old Siesta Key actor announced his engagement to Makenna Quesenberry via Instagram.

Garrett posted on social media, “Words can’t describe this feeling or emotions I’m feeling right now, but I can’t stop smiling.”

“The thing is, I’ve known this is destiny since the night I met you, and I’ve never had a doubt in my mind that it wasn’t.”

“I truly love everything about you and could never imagine life without you,” the fitness trainer continued.

Every day, you help me become a better person by bringing out the best in me.

Kenna, I appreciate it.”

Garrett proposed with a ring from Kay Jewelers near Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg, Tenn., according to photos captured by Presley Castle Photography.

The cast of Siesta Key couldn’t help but rejoice when they learned of the news.

In the comments section, newlywedMadisson Hausburg wrote, “Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!!”

“I adore you both so much,” Chloe Trautman added.

“I’m crying nonstop.”

Yes, Garrett’s ex-girlfriend and co-star Kelsey Owens sent her best wishes to the newly engaged couple.

“AHHH!” she wrote on Makenna’s post.

“I am ecstatic for both of you.”

Garrett’s quest for love has been chronicled on MTV’s hit reality show Siesta Key.

While it was clear that he was content with Makenna, his engagement announcement took things to the next level.

“Every morning when I wake up for my training, I send you a voice memo that always starts with me saying hello to my love, best friend, future fiancée, andamp; future wife,” he wrote.

“I can’t wait to make you my wife next, but for now, I’m grateful and looking forward to this next chapter, where we’ll be able to make even more memories together.”

Makenna summed it up perfectly in her Instagram caption.

She wrote, “Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

