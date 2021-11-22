Garrett Randall is a character in Yellowstone National Park, but who exactly is he?

GARRETT Randall, Jamie’s biological father, was first introduced in season three of Yellowstone as an ex-con who had spent thirty years in prison.

Despite a rocky start, Jamie and Garrett eventually become closer.

However, following the most recent revelation on the show, this could all change…

Garrett Randall has joined the show for season three, and in episode seven, his true identity as Jamie Dutton’s biological father is revealed.

Garrett was sentenced to thirty years in prison for the murder of Jamie’s mother, whom he killed after returning home and discovering she was cheating on him.

Garrett tries to justify his actions by telling Jamie that his mother was careless and drug-addicted, and that killing her ultimately protected Jamie from harm.

Jamie has disagreements with his father at first, but by the season’s end, the two appear to have found common ground.

Finding out who was behind the attack on John Dutton is one of the main mysteries of the show’s fourth season.

And the truth could jeopardize Jamie’s shaky relationship with his father.

Jamie learns from his father that Riggins, the man behind the hit on John Dutton, is an old cellmate of his.

It could all be a coincidence or a red herring, but Garrett appears to be involved in the attack.

Will Patton, a 67-year-old American actor from Charleston, South Carolina, plays Garrett Randall in the film.

Patton has also appeared in several films such as Remember The Titans, Armageddon, and Gone In 60 Seconds, as well as the TNT science fiction series Falling Skies.

The actress has also narrated a number of audiobooks.