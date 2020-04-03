Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood take the song requests from the fans and collect donations for the COVID-19 relief in the feel-good TV special

After the All Star Charity Special organized by Elton John last Sunday iHeart living room concert for America, two other music megastars, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, staged their own intimate TV advantage, Garth & Trisha: Live on request! on Wednesday evening.

During the one-hour, ad-free CBS show, the charming country couple performed in their Nashville home studio, Studio G, and received fans’ song requests in real time on Twitter. Last week, Brooks and Yearwood hosted a similar event on Facebook Live for all requests – and virtually crashed the site after 3.4 million fans signed in at the same time. This week on network television, things seemed to be going smoothly.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Of course, the iconic couple sang some of their own hits like Yearwoods “She’s in love with the boy” and Brooks “The Dance”, “The River” and “If Tomorrow Never Comes”. But Garth & Trisha: Live on request! also showed many unexpected covers. “A great song is a great song no matter what happens,” said Brooks. “Data-reactid =” 37 “> The legendary couple naturally sang some of their own hits, such as Yearwood’s” She’s In Love With the Boy “and Brooks” The Dance “,” The River “and” If Tomorrow Never Comes ” Garth & Trisha: Live on request! also showed many unexpected covers. “A great song is a great song no matter what happens,” said Brooks.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Highlights included Yearwood, the Fleetwood Macs” landslide ” sings (“You can’t be a chick singer and not a big Stevie Nicks fan!”, she explained.) Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” (which Yearwood had never sung before) and the SteelDrivers “If it hadn’t been” for Love ”and Brooks, who plays a bit of Bob Seger’s“ Mainstreet. ”The couple also repeated their beautiful duet of A star Is Born“Shallow” from Facebook Live last week, and Brooks made his famous version of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” which Yearwood said was one of her favorite staples on her husband’s concert setlists. “data-reactid =” 38 “> Highlights included Yearwood’s Crooning Fleetwood Mac’s” Landslide “(” You can’t be a chick singer and not a big Stevie Nicks fan! “, she explained), Little Big Town’s” Girl Crush ” (which Yearwood had never sung before) and the SteelDrivers “If It Wasn’t For Love” and Brooks, who plays a bit of Bob Seger’s “Mainstreet”. The couple also repeated their beautiful duet of A star Is BornFacebook Live’s “Shallow” last week, and Brooks made his famous version of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” which Yearwood said was one of her favorite staples on her husband’s concert setlists.

The special ended astonishingly when Yearwood complied with a request from her own sister Beth: Judy Garland’s hopeful “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Garth & Trisha: Live on request! was directed to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with an additional $ 1 million personal donation from Brooks and Yearwood. But the singers admitted that they also benefited from the experience. “data-reactid =” 42 “>Garth & Trisha: Live on request! was directed to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with an additional $ 1 million personal donation from Brooks and Yearwood. But the singers admitted that they also benefited from the experience.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” We want you to know what you do do you [by watching] also helps us. I mean everyone was so nice and said, “Thank you for doing that.” But we I want to thank shebecause we want to connect as much as everyone else, ”Yearwood said to the fans watching at home. “So that’s selfishly good for us. We are happy that you are here. “” Data-reactid = “43”> “We want you to know what you are doing [by watching] also helps us. I mean everyone was so nice and said, “Thank you for doing that.” But we I want to thank shebecause we want to connect as much as everyone else, ”Yearwood said to the fans watching at home. “So that’s selfishly good for us. We are happy that you are here. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Country fans who are stuck at home can get on another excited home concert broadcast this weekend. While the Academy of Country Music Awards, which were originally scheduled to air on Sunday, have been postponed to September due to concerns about the corona virus, CBS is now airing ACM presents: Our country, a two-hour special moderated by Gayle King and intimate performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Miranda offers Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and many more. The special will also honor country legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20. “Data-reactid =” 46 “> Country fans who are stuck at home can look forward to another home concert to be aired this weekend. During the Academy of Country Music, the awards that were originally scheduled to air on Sunday have been postponed to September due to concerns about the coronavirus and CBS is now airing ACM presents: Our country, a two-hour special moderated by Gayle King and intimate performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Miranda offers Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and many more. The special will also honor country legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20.

