Gary Cole Wants Fans to Know One Thing — ‘I’m Not Trying to Be’ Gibbs on ‘NCIS’

Gary Cole (Alden Parker), a newcomer to NCIS, has big shoes to fill on TV’s most-watched drama.

Cole’s character has taken over as Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ replacement now that Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs has left the show.

However, the veteran actor wants to make it clear to NCIS fans that he is not attempting to imitate Gibbs.

Harmon’s role on NCIS was likely to be reduced before the current season began, despite the fact that he had starred in over 400 episodes.

They weren’t expecting Gibbs to say his final goodbyes to his teammates and leave for good.

Gibbs and McGee (Sean Murray) were working on a contract killer case that led them to Alaska in Season 19, Episode 4 “The Great Wide Open.”

Gibbs had found some peace by the end of the case and chose to stay behind while McGee returned to Washington, DC.

During the first four episodes of the season, while Gibbs was saying his goodbyes, NCIS introduced viewers to the man who would replace him.

Cole’s Alden Parker, who was an FBI agent working undercover at the time, was first seen in episode 2 “Nearly Departed,” when viewers first saw him.

Cole’s addition to NCIS as a series regular had been announced before the season began, so it was inevitable that he would leave the FBI and join NCIS.

After McGee declined the chance to lead the team, Gibbs recommended Parker, who accepted the position.

The Emmy-nominated actor admits to “dropping into shows,” but it’s usually as a recurring character rather than a new series lead.

It’s a tall order to take over for an actor and character who has led the series for nearly two decades.

Cole, on the other hand, claims that part of his job description is to “get comfortable, whatever it takes,” and that he isn’t trying to be a carbon copy of his predecessor.

“I’m not attempting to emulate [Gibbs].”

That distinction was made by the writers,” Cole told TV Line.

Cole explained that his character is the new team leader at NCIS, but he’s not the same as Gibbs, who is silent and stoic.

Parker admires Gibbs, he added, even if he doesn’t say so out loud.

“Parker isn’t overly talkative, but he is more vocal.”

He isn’t as old-fashioned as the others; he tries to get his hands on…

