Gary Janetti’s Prince George Instagram Parody Is Becoming The Prince for HBO Max

HBO Max is getting into the royal business. The new streaming service from WarnerMedia is making The Prince, a new animated series based on Gary Janetti‘s Instagram parody account about Prince George. The show follows the 6-year-old royal spilling the tea about everyone in his life, including his family.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti said in a statement.

Janetti created the series and will voice the animated Prince George character. The Prince cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”

Janetti, whose other TV credits include Family Guy and Will & Grace, posts on his Instagram as Prince George commenting on news items. In a release, HBO Max said the series will be a “biting, satirical look” at the life of the young royal “as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child.”

HBO Max is also in business with Janetti on a series with him and husband Brad Goreski, currently titled Brad and Gary Go To…, which begins production in 2020. No premiere date for The Prince was announced.