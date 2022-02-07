Gary King of ‘Below Deck’ has confirmed that he is dating Daisy Kelliher, despite fan speculation.

When fans asked if Gary King and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht were dating after they posted photos from Disneyland, Gary King confirmed that they are dating.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer teased King and Kelliher having a steamy make-out scene in the Parsifal III hot tub.

The scene had fans’ jaws on the floor because Kelliher and King had been arguing for the entire second season.

In an earlier Instagram story, Kelliher joked about their kiss, saying she didn’t remember making out with him in the hot tub.

Fans were enthralled by King and Kelliher’s photos from Disneyland.

Many of the cast members of Below Deck Sailing Yacht were in Los Angeles, California, most likely doing pickups, so the crew could have simply gone to the theme parks in between shoots.

On a Disney ride, Kelliher shared a photo with King.

She captioned the photo on Instagram, “Taking the big child out for the day.”

Gabriela Barragan, a member of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 crew, said, “Lolll Thank God! Gary x Daisy x Disney.”

“So you’re a couple now?” one fan inquired.

Others wondered if they were dating, “from a kiss one of you ‘doesn’t remember’ to PRing the new Disney season.”

As a result, King produced a short video.

In an Instagram video with Kelliher standing alongside him, he said, “Hey guys, just ’cause many of you are asking, and yes Daisy and I are dating.”

In addition, Kelliher posted a photo of herself toasting King.

She wrote, “First drink of the day.”

Despite the fact that King and Kelliher were dating at the time of the video snippet, they both laughed.

After that, some fans wondered if they were joking.

Following the conclusion of Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shephard teased fans about dating deckhand Sydney Zaruba.

The rumors began when Zaruba stated during the reunion that she was dating a captain but refused to elaborate.

When a photo of Zaruba cuddling up to Shephard was posted, some fans assumed the worst.

Shephard joined in on the joke, posting the photo and captioning it simply, “I guess the news is out.”

“And the news is: Syd and I are great friends,” he later added.

