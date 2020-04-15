Gasoline as cheap as it has not been for more than ten years, hardly any traffic jams at Easter

The prices for petrol and diesel have dropped to long-term lows. With average daily values ​​of EUR 1.181 per liter E10 and EUR 1.096 for diesel, refueling on Tuesday was again cheaper than in the previous week, as the ADAC announced on Wednesday. It was the eighth consecutive week decline. Diesel was last in September 2016 as cheap as it is currently. For gasoline, you have to go back to early 2009 to find lower prices. At that time, however, the price for classic super gasoline was not determined, but for E10.

The main reason for the price decline is the continued weak demand on the crude oil market, said the ADAC. Crude oil prices have declined by more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year. In addition to the cheaper oil, the lower demand for fuel caused by the corona crisis is also noticeable in the prices. The competitive pressure ensures a “currently reasonable price level at the petrol stations”.

Fuel prices rise with demand

The traffic club no longer sees much room for fuel prices as long as the oil price remains at the current level. If demand picked up again, the trend could reverse, a spokesman said.

Previously, the corona crisis had already led to unusually free travel on the otherwise congested Easter days. Easter Monday was the least congested day in at least 15 years, as an ADAC spokeswoman said. The comparable data of the traffic club do not go back further. 32 traffic jams across Germany on Easter Monday were not even half as many as on the least congested day of 2019. At that time, 81 were counted on Christmas Eve. Easter Sunday with 38 traffic jams and Good Friday and Holy Saturday with 68 and 62 were also well below the low of the previous year. Even Maundy Thursday – in 2019 with 3400 traffic jams still one of the three most stressed days of the year – with 628 traffic jams was far below the around 2000 of a normal average day.