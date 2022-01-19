Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor and star of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series, died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

After a skiing accident, Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor who starred in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ series, died at the age of 37.

His family confirmed to AFP that the French actor, who will star in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, died on Wednesday following a skiing accident the day before. He was 37 years old.

According to Deadline, the actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover.

According to the outlet, he was flown to a hospital in Grenoble, France, after colliding on the slopes in the Savoie region of the country.

On Wednesday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Ulliel’s death via Twitter.

“Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him,” Castex wrote in the tweet, according to CNN’s translation.

They were madly in love.”

“We will re-watch his most beautiful performances and catch his unique gaze with a heavy heart,” he continued.

“A French actor has died.”

Ulliel won the first of his two César awards in 2005 for his work in A Very Long Engagement, the French equivalent of the Academy Award.

For his performance in It’s Only the End of the World, he received his second Oscar in 2017.

Ulliel was also known for his roles as a young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and as fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in 2014’s Saint Laurent biopic.

In addition, he was the face of Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel fragrance.

Following that, he was set to star alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke in Marvel’s Moon Knight series on Disney(plus).

The show will premiere on the streaming service on March 30.

Ulliel is survived by his 6-year-old son Orso and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri, according to Variety.

