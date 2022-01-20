Gaspard Ulliel, the Marvel’s Moon Knight actor, has died at the age of 37. The cause of death has been revealed as a ski accident.

Gaspard Ulliel, the Marvel’s Moon Knight actor, has died at the age of 37. The cause of death has been revealed as a skiing accident.

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor who starred in a new Marvel TV series, died in a fatal skiing accident at the age of 37, according to his family.

Ulliel was already a top French actor, and his portrayal of the infamous cannibal in 2007’s “Hannibal Rising” earned him international acclaim.

He also played Midnight Man in the new Marvel TV series “Moon Knight,” which premieres on Disney(plus) in March and stars Oscar Isaac.

In a statement to AFP, his family confirmed his death, which occurred after a skiing accident in southeast France on Tuesday.

Another skier collided with Ulliel at the junction of two slopes, according to a ski resort spokesperson.

He was then flown to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died on Wednesday, according to the agent.

The incident brought back memories of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s head injury in a ski accident in Meribel, France, in 2013, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from where Ulliel was skiing.

Both were treated at the University Hospital of Grenoble.

Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public for eight years, and little information about his physical and mental health has been released.

When he fell and hit his right side of the head on a rock off the side of a demarcated slope, the German auto racing legend suffered serious head injuries.

On a family vacation in the Alps, he was skiing with his teenage son.

Ulliel was born on November 25, 1984, just outside of Paris, and as a child, he was scarred by a dog bite.

He claimed that it helped him because it resembled a dimple.

He began working on screen at the age of 11 and received two César nominations for newcomer in 2003 and 2004, before winning the following year.

There were also some big modeling jobs, including a deal to be the face of a Chanel aftershave.

The father-of-one was also the face of Chanel’s men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel and appeared in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight.

Moon Knight’s first trailer was only released on Tuesday, and the film will premiere on March 30 on Disney Plus.

Ulliel won a Cesar award for best actor in 2017 for his role in It’s Only the End of the World, in which he co-starred with Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

He’d already won a Cesar for most promising actor in 2004 after…

