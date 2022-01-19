Gaspard Ulliel, the Marvel’s Moon Knight actor, has died at the age of 37. The cause of death has been revealed as a ski accident.

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor who starred in a new Marvel TV series, died in a fatal skiing accident at the age of 37, his family confirmed today.

Ulliel was already regarded as one of France’s best actors, and his portrayal of the infamous cannibal in 2007’s “Hannibal Rising” earned him international acclaim.

He also plays Midnight Man in the new Marvel TV series “Moon Knight,” which premieres on Disney(plus) in March and stars Oscar Isaac.

In a statement given to AFP by his agent, his family confirmed his death, which occurred after a skiing accident in southeast France on Tuesday.

Another skier collided with Ulliel at the intersection of two slopes, according to a spokesperson for the ski resort.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died on Wednesday, according to the agent.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Gaspard Ulliel live blog.