Gaspard Ulliel, the ‘Moon Knight’ star, died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

Gaspard Ulliel, the star of the film “Moon Knight,” died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

It was a terrible accident.

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor, died on Wednesday, January 19, after a skiing accident, according to news agency AFP. He was 37 years old.

Ulliel was skiing in the French Alps when he collided with another skier and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The actor was then airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, France, where he will star in Marvel’s upcoming series Moon Knight.

According to AFP, local authorities are investigating the incident.

Gaelle Petri, Ulliel’s girlfriend, and their 6-year-old son Orso are his survivors.

In his native France, the Saint Laurent star was a critically acclaimed actor who received three Cesar nominations in his career.

Ulliel won Most Promising Actor for his work in A Very Long Engagement in 2004 and Best Actor for his performance in It’s Only the End of the World in 2016.

Ulliel is best known in the United States for his roles as a young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising and designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 film Yves Saint Laurent.

In addition, the Chanel model co-stars alongside Oscar Isaac in Marvel’s upcoming Disney(plus) series Moon Knight.

Ulliel portrays art thief Anton Mogart, who, after a fight with the titular hero, transforms into antagonist Midnight Man.

Though details about his character have been kept under wraps until the show’s premiere, Isaac, 42, is likely to have had a hand in casting Ulliel as a producer.

During an August appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Ethan Hawke, who is rumored to play Moon Knight’s main villain, said, “Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn.”

“I was in a coffee shop,” says the narrator.

‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ he said.

So, you know, it went down the right path?”

In addition to casting, Isaac worked closely with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to develop the show and his character.

“I told Kevin, ‘I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fine.’ And we saw it all right away,” says the star of Scenes From a Marriage.

