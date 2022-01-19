Gaspard Ulliel, the Moon Knight’s actor, died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

Gaspard Ulliel, the Moon Knight actor, died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

According to reports, the Oscar winner was admitted to the hospital in January.

According to AFP (Agence France-Presse) and Le Parisien, 18 people died in a skiing accident in the Savoie region of the Alps in southeastern France.

Ulliel, 19, died as a result of his injuries, and the incident is being investigated.

Ulliel’s acting career took off in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with his breakout role as Hannibal Rising in 2007.

He appeared on the cover of French Vogue alongside supermodel Doutzen Kroes in the same year.

His model status grew as well, with the actor serving as the face of Chanel’s men’s fragrance, Bleu de Chanel, as well as the face of Longchamp.

Ulliel portrayed Yves Saint Laurent, the French fashion designer, in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He won a Lumières Award for Best Actor and was nominated for a César Award for Best Actor for his performance in the titular role.

A Very Long Engagement and It’s Only the End of the World are two of his other notable acting credits.

Ulliel was set to star alongside Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, which will premiere in July 2021.

The actor will play Anton MogartMidnight Man in the film, which will premiere on March 30.

His long-term girlfriend, French model Galle Piétri, and their 5-year-old son, Orso, are his survivors.

