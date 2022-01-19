Gaspard Ulliel’s cause of death is unknown.

What caused Gaspard Ulliel’s death?

Gaspard Ulliel was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, January 18 after a skiing accident in the French Alps mountain range.

On Wednesday, January 19, the actor died after suffering a skull injury.

Gaspard Ulliel collided with another skier at a crossing point on the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region of the slopes, according to reports, and the other skier was not taken to hospital.

In a statement to AFP, Ulliel’s family confirmed his death.

The prosecutor’s office in Savoie has launched an investigation into the tragic accident.

His credits include Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, A Very Long Engagement, and It’s Only the End of the World.

Ulliel will also appear as the antagonist in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight.

