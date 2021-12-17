Gaston Smith is the son of Jaclyn Smith.

Jaclyn Smith, who plays Charlie in CHARLIE’S ANGELS, is notorious for keeping her personal life private.

Smith, 76, shared a rare Instagram photo with her 39-year-old son Gaston Richmond.

Gaston was born in 1982 to Smith and her ex-husband, Anthony Richmond; they also have a 36-year-old daughter, Spencer Margaret.

Smith has been married four times: first to actor Roger Davis, then to actor Dennis Cole, then to Anthony, and most recently to Brad Allen.

She doesn’t have any other children besides her two children with Anthony.

Gaston, like his mother, is well-known for his work in Hollywood.

He’s a well-known cinematographer who’s worked on films like Annabelle, The Kids Are All Right, and Chasing Mavericks, to name a few.

Gaston isn’t very active on social media, so his mother’s posts occasionally feature him.

Olivia Rose, his two-year-old daughter, is his only known relative.

Despite being in her seventies, Smith has maintained a youthful appearance.

And when she posted a new Instagram photo with her lone son on Wednesday, the 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels veteran proved once again that she looks half her age.

In the photo, the Rage Of Angels actress appeared to be younger than her child, Gaston Richmond.

She captioned the photo, “My son-shine.”

Fans flocked to the image, with one commenting that they looked like brother and sister.

Others commented on how cute they looked together, saying, “He is handsome, and you look so young.”

Smith rose to international fame after starring in the 1970s television series Charlie’s Angels, and has since amassed a massive licensing and product empire.

During her time on Charlie’s Angels, Smith appeared in several films, including Escape from Bogen County and Nightkill.

She also received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, which was released shortly after Charlie’s Angels was cancelled.

He appeared in a number of other films over the next few years, the most notable of which was 1985’s Deja Vu.

