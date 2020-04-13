Gavin Rossdale Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani During the Coronavirus

Many exes are hoping for a “Simple Kind of Life” right about now.

As many parents can relate to, the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a new way of life of staying at home and practicing social distancing. But for many couples who may no longer be together, staying in touch with family can get a little complicated.

In a new interview, Gavin Rossdale opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Gwen Stefani in two separate locations.

“I did the first two weeks with [my kids], then they went to Oklahoma. They are on a 10,000 acre lot,” he shared on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. “I think it’s okay for now, but it’s a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody.”

The Bush frontman added, “I know who’s around me and know who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out somewhere else and now they’re coming back to you, and now you’re prone to whoever they’re with so it’s a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

While his three sons remain with Gwen and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, Gavin says he stays in touch through a lot of Facetime.

“I find myself in my kid’s pocket a lot,” he joked.

Gavin continued, “I miss them, and they should be back. I have them the first week and then I haven’t had them for ten or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something.”

While both Gavin and Gwen kept their Easter celebrations off social media this year, the lead singer of No Doubt is working from home tonight as she performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“No funny business now,” Blake teased on Instagram before the big performance.