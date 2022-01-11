Gayle King wears the same dress she wore on her first day of work to commemorate her tenth anniversary with CBS News.

Gayle King wears the same dress she wore on her first day of work to celebrate her tenth anniversary with CBS News.

Gayle King is having the time of her life at CBS News.

On Monday, CBS Mornings’ Twitter account shared a photo of King wearing the same dress she wore 10 years ago on her first day at the network.

King can be seen sitting and standing in front of the news desk in the side-by-side photo, wearing the now-famous yellow-and-white sleeveless dress.

“We’re celebrating @GayleKing’s 10th anniversary with @CBSNews this morning!” CBS Mornings tweeted.

“To commemorate the occasion, she wears the same iconic yellow dress she wore on her first day every year.”

Today is @GayleKing’s 10th anniversary with @CBSNews, and we’re celebrating it!

To commemorate the occasion, she wears the same iconic yellow dress she wore on her first day every year pic.twitter.comOVS9Egwugn.

King marked the occasion by posting a photo of herself in the bright yellow dress on her Instagram account on Monday, noting how the CBS Mornings cast and crew celebrated her work anniversary.

“I can still fit into my anniversary dress (yay) and there was cake double yay!” King gushed.

“Starting my day with @tonydokoupil! @nateburleson! And walking sunshine @vladduthierscbs never gets old… thanks for all the good wishes, can’t wait to see you in the morning……”

“Now heading over to @colbertlateshow what a fantastic way to end the day! Swipe left…” the news anchor concluded her post.

Gayle King (@gayleking) shared this.

Since joining CBS News in 2012, King has worn the dress every year, but the 67-year-old journalist is no stranger to reenacting historical events.

King and her daughter, Kirby, recreated a 1986 family photo of King in a mustard dress sitting with her grandmother, who is holding Kirby as a baby, in November.

The CBS Mornings co-host sits where her mother sat and holds Kirby’s son, Luca, in the recreation.

Kirby is also dressed in mustard.

“From 1986 to 2021,

This picture of my Grammy, my mother, and me had to be recreated by Luca, Mom, and me.

