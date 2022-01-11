Geena Davis Thought It Was “Pretty Cool” That Brad Pitt Played Her “Love Interest” in “Thelma and Louise.”

Geena Davis thought Brad Pitt’s role as her “love interest” in “Thelma and Louise” was “pretty cool.”

In Thelma and Louise, Geena Davis’ character “Thelma” has a romantic romp with Brad Pitt’s character “JD,” and Davis thought it was cool that the directors cast someone seven years her junior for the part.

Davis recently reflected on Pitt’s role in the iconic road trip film and how he influenced and molded the character’s path.

Despite Pitt’s smoldering charisma, directors initially thought he was too young to play alongside Davis.

His audition, however, clearly made an impression, and Davis appreciated that the directors chose the best actor for the part.

Davis discussed working on Thelma and Louise with Pitt and how casting agents chose the best actor for the part.

“They then cast Brad Pitt as my sort of…. love interest, and it wasn’t because he was younger,” she explained on the Allison Interviews podcast.

“They didn’t try to cast someone younger than me on purpose.”

He simply gave the best audition and was the most suitable candidate.

But I thought that was pretty cool; he’s only seven years my junior, but I thought that was pretty cool.”

During the audition, Davis told Vanity Fair in 2011 that she kept messing up her lines.

“With the first couple of guys, I was fine,” she said.

“However, the last one [Pitt] was so adorable that I kept forgetting my lines.

‘He’s great, and I’m ruining his audition,’ I kept saying. ‘I’m so sorry!’ But he’s so laid-back: ‘Hey, don’t worry about it.’

‘Everything is fine.'”

According to Vulture, casting agents considered A-listers such as Mark Ruffalo, Dylan McDermott, and Robert Downey Jr., as well as George Clooney, who auditioned for the role but was turned down (apparently as a slap in the face to his ego).

“The funny thing is, I didn’t watch that movie for a long time,” Clooney said (via Hollywood Reporter).

For a couple of years, I just couldn’t watch that movie.”

Clooney, who is close friends with Pitt, admitted that the right actor was cast in the role.

“When I first saw it, I thought it was the best option,” he said.

“He was fantastic in it, and I would have messed it up in some way.”

In the beginning, Billy Baldwin was cast…

