Gemma Chan (‘Eternals,’ ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Captain Marvel

When it comes to tying actors and characters together, Marvel and Disney have been adamant.

They never appeared as completely different characters. Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark, and Chris Evans played Captain Steve Rogers.

That is exactly what happened to Gemma Chan, who previously played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel.

Fans noticed this and began to wonder if the characters are related or if it is purely coincidental.

Marvel rehired Gemma Chan for Eternals after Captain Marvel simply because they admired her acting abilities.

Chan portrayed Minn-Erva, a Kree sniper and ally of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

She didn’t have the most prominent role in the Marvel film.

Yon-Rogg’s henchman, Jude Law, used her as a henchwoman.

Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) shot down Minn-Erva’s ship, and she died as a result.

Chan’s run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was usually over at this point.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, on the other hand, had other ideas for Chan.

After Captain Marvel, Eternals director Cholé Zhao and Feige brought her back for a much bigger role.

They cast her as one of the most important characters in the film Eternals.

Feige approached Gemma Chan after Captain Marvel to talk about Eternals before returning.

Chan told Entertainment Weekly, “I had run into Kevin Feige on the awards circuit [when]I was promoting Crazy Rich Asians.”

“He came up to me and said, ‘I loved your work, and we would really love to work with you again.’ I just thought, ‘Oh, well, that could mean sometime in the future, who knows when? Maybe he’s just being nice.’ I wasn’t expecting to be back so soon!”

Feige had learned a lot since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some people were against Chris Evans being cast as Captain America when it came time to cast him.

When it came to casting Chan in Eternals, Feige said, “It would have been shooting ourselves in the foot.”

“I can remember Chris Evans being on the Captain America shortlist, and some people saying, ‘Oh, well, he played the Human Torch [in 2005’s Fantastic Four]’.”

‘Perhaps we shouldn’t think about him.’ We replied, ‘No, that’s fine,’ and the rest is history.”

The differences in Gemma's characters

