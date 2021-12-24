Gemma Collins’ age and net worth are unknown.

What is Gemma Collins’ age and net worth?

Gemma Collins, the queen of reality television, knows how to keep herself occupied with a slew of endorsement deals and multiple television shows.

We have everything you need to know about the TV star’s age and net worth right here.

Gemma Collins, 40, is a reality star who grew up in Romford and went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School, where Amy Winehouse and Rita Ora studied.

She rose to prominence in 2011 after landing a major role in the second series of The Only Way Is Essex.

Gemma’s popularity on the show allowed her to launch her own clothing line and boutique shop in Brentwood, despite her beginnings as a car salesperson.

The GC’s collection focuses on plus-size fashion and can be purchased directly from her website.

The actress has also appeared on television, including a brief stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2014.

Gemma Collins has a net worth of £2.7 million and her own show, Gemma Collins: Diva Forever.

Following The GC on Instagram will keep you up to date on everything she’s up to.

Her Instagram handle is gemmacollins1, and she has over 2.2 million followers.

Gemma admitted that she is smitten with the idea of rekindling her romance with Rami Hawash, a mechanic.

Despite the fact that he has yet to propose, they are planning not one, not even two, but three weddings.

Rami made several appearances on the Essex show during their first year of dating, in 2013.

The couple announced their engagement on December 27, 2013, but it was called off just a few weeks later.

Throughout 2012, Gemma dated her TOWIE co-star James “Arg” Argent on and off before he dumped her for his ex Lydia Bright.

The Sun reported in 2016 that Gemma and Arg had secret sex romps the same week he reunited with Lydia, whom he had tried for six months to win back.

In 2018, Gemma and Arg reunited, only to break up again in July.

They reunited near the end of 2018, but split in April 2019 after she claimed he was an “embarrassment.”

Following her TOWIE success, Gemma appeared in a number of shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and Splash!

She also appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014, but was forced to leave after only 72 hours in the jungle due to health concerns.

Gemma, who made headlines in July 2017 after arriving at a celebrity party in an unusual orange dress with large shoulder pads, starred in Sugar Free Farm in early 2017…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.