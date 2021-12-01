Gemma Collins has revealed a stunning makeover as well as jaw-dropping ‘Hollywood’ hairstyle.

Gemma Collins has revealed a stunning makeover as well as jaw-dropping ‘Hollywood’ hairstyles.

GEMMA Collins stunned at a charity event where she debuted a new look that included a glamorous hairstyle.

At a Christmas benefit event for the Childhood Trust, the 40-year-old danced wildly with her rumored fiancé Rami Hawash.

Gemma looked stunning in a midnight blue smoky eye, soft pink lips, and a new hairstyle that was jaw-dropping.

Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves for a glam old Hollywood look.

“What a fantastic evening supporting @childhoodtrust it’s the season of goodwill and if anyone can help or support then please do and always remember the more you give the universe will always thank you and don’t just give for recognition gift from your heart without expecting anything back,” Gemma captioned the Instagram video.

“Guys, this is the best carols concert I’ve ever been to,” she told fans as she filmed herself and Rami dancing to the band.

Gemma’s fans were quick to notice and compliment her on her new look.

One of her fans wrote, “You look STUNNING queenlove the hairxx.”

“Your make-up is on fire,” said another.

Gemma’s night out with her beau comes amid reports that the couple is engaged.

Gemma and Rami had previously broken up after three years of dating in 2014, but they reconnected during lockdown and after Gemma’s break-up with James ‘Arg’ Argent.

After they rekindled their romance in April of this year, the TV star revealed she’s eager to get in shape in order to have a baby with Rami.

The reality TV star, who was previously engaged to Rami, recently opened up about her hopes of having her own children in the near future before revealing her two nephews and Rami’s son.

“No feeling like it,” Gemma captioned a photo of herself cuddled up to the toddler.

Being a stepmother to my little prince is incredibly rewarding. Love is both free and rewarding, and there is no price that can be placed on it.

“I’m really looking forward to all of the upcoming Christmas activities, such as days out and things to see, and of course, my Hayden and Kane will be with me.”

“Auntie stepmum, and hopefully god will give me a gift one day, but for now, I am so happy with what I have (hashtag)sharingthelove and a HUGE THANK YOU to his lovely mummy for letting me look after him.”

Gemma sparked rumors that she was engaged to Rami earlier this year when she stepped out wearing the diamonds he proposed to her with in 2013.

The sparkler in Gemma’s right hand was snapped…

