Gemma Collins makes cheeky dig at James Argent with ‘try to forget about me’ T-shirt after bravely revealing miscarriage

GEMMA Collins made a cheeky dig to her ex James ‘Arg’ Argent as she took to Instagram on Monday.

Gemma, 39, spent the day shooting for her new InTheStyle collection and couldn’t resist showing off one particular item of clothing.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Gemma wore a short sleeve black T-shirt emblazoned with her famous quote: “You should really try and forget about me honey…”

Of course, the hilarious line is from Gemma’s memorable appearance in the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2016.

Gemma told her 1.9 million followers: “It’s the GC here! Yes, I’m in front of a fan because I am so hot!

“Honey, you should really try and forget about me! The new collection is out Monday, don’t miss it coz this one is gonna go super faster than everyone else. This is the best one yet (sic).”

It’s thought Gemma may have been having a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Arg, whom she split up with recently.

The Only Way Is Essex star later posted another video on Instagram where she showed off her weight loss in pretty floral jumpsuit.

“Ladies this is the most beautiful summer we’ve ever had,” she told her fans.

“I’ve just added some new jumpsuits to the collection, do have a look online, they’re the best thing to wear in the heat. You can dress them up or dress them down.”

She then turned her back to the camera and proceeded to pat her bottom as she said: “They make you look good around that Beyonce part of the body!”

“What more could you possibly love about the GC?! She is bringing you the best fashion and 30 per cent discount – just because it’s summer, the sun is shining and I’m feeling generous!”

The GC is clearly in a better place since speaking out about the miscarriage she suffered during lockdown.

Appearing on Loose Women last week, Gemma gave her most honest and open interview to date when she spoke about her devastating loss.

The reality TV star explained she was “very sad”, but added that it gave her hope she would have children one day.

Gemma opened up about her sad news on the ITV show, saying losing a baby with “someone I loved very much was very heartbreaking”.

She told the panel: “It’s not easy to fall pregnant. I did suffer a miscarriage, which was really sad, during the lockdown period.”

Gemma and Arg split earlier this summer after being in an on-off relationship for years.