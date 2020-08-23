Gemma Collins reveals stunning transformation as she has hydrotherapy after stressful week

GEMMA Collins looks completely transformed after undergoing a luxurious hydro oxygen facial.

The former Towie star, 39, admitted feeling “exhausted” after busy week at work and wanted to pamper herself before going on “holibobs”.

In true diva style, Gemma had the team from the London Aesthetics beauty salon come to her home in Essex to do give her the complicated facial.

“Guys, it’s Friday night, I’ve got the best London Aesthetics having an absolute pamper because I haven’t stopped working this week,” Gemma told fans on her Instagram story.

“I’m absolutely exhausted and I’m having a hydrofacial.”

The £150 treatment purports to “hydrate skin immediately and make it appear smoother and plumper”.

“This treatment is very popular amongst celebrities, as it diminishes every tiny imperfection and promotes collagen growth,” according to London Aesthetics.

It involves exfoliating skin to remove dead cells before blasting a high pressure stream of cool oxygen onto the skin and then finishes with feeding the skin serums packed with vitamins and other goodies.

Gemma clearly loved the results and couldn’t stop touching her smooth face.

She shared a before and after video of the facial which showed a much more radiant Gemma after the 60 minute treatment.

“I look totally different,” said a shocked Gemma.

“Oh my God, it’s so soft, wow.”

It’s not the first time the GC has boasted about the treatment she has received from the exclusive beauticians.

The former Towie star said earlier this week: “People always say to me, ‘Gem, you have such nice skin. What do you do?’

“The truth is I’ve been using Profilo and the London Aesthetic Company has been injecting me.

“I cannot express to you how life changing it is. It’s made me look so fresh, I cannot recommend it enough.”

Skin ageing is a complex biological process, but one element is a loss of moisture.

Hyaluronic acid is a molecule found naturally in the body, and is key to helping the skin retain moisture by binding to water molecules to keep the skin supple.

The hyaluronic acid that is used as a medicine is made by bacteria in the lab, or is extracted from chicken or rooster combs.

It’s found in lots of face creams, serums and dietary supplements and can also be given via injections too.

The London Aesthetic Company charges £350 for an injection and claims it lasts up to six months.

The GC is no stranger to injections and uses the controversial Skinnyjabsto help with her weight loss.

Gemma is said to have lost three stone after The Sun Online exclusively revealed she was on new weight loss plan SkinnyJab.

The TOWIE star even managed to keep the weight off during lockdown, where she once again thanked the Skinnyjab team.

However, Gemma came under fire from fans – who slammed her for promoting the “dangerous” jabs.

Experts have previously warned that they could be “life threatening” and should always be prescribed by a doctor.

Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert previously told The Sun: “Any form of self-injection can be risky and an area that only your GP or health professional can advise you on, risk of infection, place of injection, the dose inside.”