Gemma Collins thanks controversial SkinnyJab injections for making her look ‘better than ever’ on holiday

GEMMA Collins has praised SkinnyJab infections and admitted they’ve made her feel ‘better than ever’.

Gemma, 39, has been using the appetite suppressant since earlier this year and recently showed off the results during her Greek getaway.

Whilst sunning herself in Mykonos, the GC looked happy and confident as she hung out at the beach wearing a black swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a snap from that day which showed her good pal Charlie King helping her out of the ocean.

Ever the diva, Gemma looks fantastic as she dons a wide brimmed black hat and flaunts her curves in the halterneck swimwear.

She captioned the post: “Mykonos baby ✌🏼 Ad I can’t thank Caroline and the amazing team at @skinnyjab enough for leaving me looking better and more confident in my skin than ever whilst on holiday this year.

“For your FREE consultation with a member of their team today call 02038021817 – the results are incredible!” she added to her 1.9 million followers.

Gemma is said to have lost three stone after The Sun Online exclusively revealed she was on new weight loss plan SkinnyJab.

The TOWIE star even managed to keep the weight off during lockdown, when she once again thanked the Skinnyjab team.

“Lots of you been asking me how I am looking so good,” Gemma said on social media recently.

“I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown.

“I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything.

“But keeping on track of my weight loss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board.

“Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support! Not only have they kept my supply of jabs up to date, they’ve also been providing me with meals plans and weekly check ups with how I’m getting on,” she added.

However, Gemma came under fire from fans – who slammed her for promoting the “dangerous” jabs.

Experts have previously warned that they could be “life threatening” and should always be prescribed by a doctor.

Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert previously told The Sun: “Any form of self-injection can be risky and an area that only your GP or health professional can advise you on, risk of infection, place of injection, the dose inside.”