‘General Hospital’ Arrivals and Departures: A Soap Veteran Makes His Debut, and Valentin’s ‘New’ Daughter Makes Her Debut

There will be some new faces in Port Charles on this week’s General Hospital.

However, in at least one case, the face should be recognized.

Many scenes with Genie Francis feature a soap veteran who also has a thriving career in horror films.

In the meantime, after Scarlett Fernandez’s departure, Valentin gets a new daughter.

Valentin’s daughter was diagnosed with SORAS (Soap Opera Rapidly Aging Syndrome) last week, as we reported.

However, it was unclear at the time who would replace Scarlett Fernandez on General Hospital.

The new Charlotte Cassadine, on the other hand, has just been revealed.

“Do you find this hot enough?” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comoq0zFW6j54

Fernandez has been replaced by Amelie McClain, according to Soaps.com.

On December 21, viewers of the soap got a glimpse of McClain in the role.

The good news is that Fernandez parted ways with the rest of the cast amicably.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Frank Valentini and Mark Teschner gave me in 2016,” Fernandez said, “and I’m sad it’s come to an end.” Hopefully, we’ll see Fernandez in another show in the future!

Offhand, the name “Heather Mazur” might not ring any bells.

Fans of General Hospital will notice that she’s been seen in several scenes with Genie Francis recently.

Mazur has been Deputy Mayor Eileen Ashby, according to SoapHub.

However, do not believe that the Deputy Mayor is a good person.

She’s a double agent, in fact.

Could she be behind Laura’s assassination attempts, even as Laura accuses Cyrus of trying to kill her?

Of course, we’ll only find out in future episodes of General Hospital.

In the meantime, fans of soap operas…and horror films should recognize Mazur’s face.

Heather Mazur’s role on The Night of the Living Dead made her famous before she joined General Hospital.

She played Sarah Cooper in the film, but she did not act in another film for the next ten years.

It’s unclear why she took a break from acting, but she returned with a vengeance.

“The penalty for perjury is something that applies to everyone.”