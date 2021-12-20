‘General Hospital’: Johnny Wactor Speaks Out About His On-Screen Son’s ‘Painful’ Death

Johnny Wactor, of ‘General Hospital,’ Speaks Out About His On-Screen Son’s ‘Painful’ Death

Characters on General Hospital go through a wide range of experiences, including heartbreak.

Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) recently experienced a tragic turn of events when their infant son died in the hospital.

This storyline elicited a variety of reactions from viewers, including some who couldn’t understand why the show had to deal this young couple such a tragic hand.

Wactor decided to use social media to address the recent events.

Sasha became pregnant after a one-night stand between Brando and Sasha in the spring of 2021.

As they prepared for parenthood, the two eventually became a couple.

In mid-November, Sasha went to the hospital to give birth.

Doctors discovered a placental abruption and performed an emergency C-section.

Furthermore, their baby boy suffered brain damage as a result of a lack of oxygen and had to spend several days in the NICU.

Despite this, Brando and Sasha clung to the hope that their child would be saved.

He was even given the name Liam by the couple.

On December 1, however,

Brando and Sasha made the difficult decision to remove Liam from life support when he was 17 years old.

Liam will never be ready for Sasha and Brando to say good-by.

@WactorTractorAn emotional new (hashtag)GH premieres on ABC RIGHT NOW! @SofiaMattsson1pic.twitter.comlzwtYlwjmg

Cynthia Watros says Nina and Carly’s feud reminds her of her ‘Guiding Light’ days on ‘General Hospital.’

Wactor took to Twitter after Liam died on General Hospital to address some of the reactions from viewers, particularly the confusion over why the show chose to air this storyline in the first place.

Wactor wrote, “I want to thank everyone for being so invested in Liam’s journey.”

“It’s an obviously heartbreaking storyline that has left many of you wondering, simply put, ‘Why?'”

“Why tell a story about two new parents who have a shaky foundation but hope to be something together, and then take away the greatest gift they’ve ever had before they get to truly cherish and nurture that gift, their baby boy Liam?” he continued.

Wactor then went on to discuss the significance of this “painful”…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Sasha and Brando won’t ever be ready to say goodbye to Liam. Can their love get them through the day? @WactorTractor

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1pic.twitter.com/lzwtYlwjmg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 17, 2021