‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Breaks The Heartbreaking News, While Carly Attempts Desperately To Reunite With Sonny

Jason Morgan isn’t involved in any of the drama on General Hospital this week.

And thank the Great Maker of Port Charles, because once everyone realizes he’s dead, people seem to just…move on.

So much for being such an important part of the story! Of course, there are a few people who miss him, including his brother Drew.

But Sam and Dante are getting along swimmingly, and we’ll be delving deeper into that relationship in future recaps and spoilers.

But for now, consider what happens when Anna delivers the devastating news of Peter’s arrest.

Carly, on the other hand, is only making herself agida by attempting to reclaim Sonny.

If only Nina wasn’t there to get in the way!

[Warning: Potential spoilers for upcoming General Hospital episodes follow.]

Anna put Peter in handcuffs and took him to the police station last week.

While there are some on General Hospital who would prefer to see him die, people must take their blessings where they can.

People were overjoyed to see Peter go down, according to Soaps @ SheKnows — no less than Maxie, who can’t wait to see her baby father go up the river.

Of course, Valentin has promised to assist in any way he can, so we’ll see what happens.

On the subject of Valentin, he’ll be facing Brook Lynn on Nov.

General Hospital has 29 episodes.

Chase will also be able to white-knight for his new love interest at this time.

But, according to SoapHub, what Chase isn’t expecting is how little he cares about Brook Lynn after all the lies she told.

Brook Lynn has some exciting news to share with her loved ones.

Watch today's shocking, new GH RIGHT NOW!

Carly Corinthos, Jason Morgan’s grieving widow, can’t seem to wait for the ink on her husband’s death certificate to dry before attempting to reclaim her other husband.

(It had to be love!) On this week’s episode of General Hospital, the once and future Mrs.

As she watches Sonny snuggle up to Nina, Corinthos is about to give herself agida.

“I’m going to…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.