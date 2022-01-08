‘General Hospital’ Stars Open Up About Their Autism Experiences

Actors from ‘General Hospital’ Open Up About Their Autism Experiences

Autism was the subject of a recent General Hospital storyline.

Ned Quartermaine has been watching with bated breath as his marriage to Olivia deteriorates.

Because they couldn’t agree on what to do with their son, Leo, they were at odds.

However, most fans are unaware that this story contains some real-life elements.

Easton Rocket Sweda, who plays Leo on General Hospital, has been using his character to explore the autism storyline.

According to the website Soaps.com, the Dec.

The show’s February 28, 2020 episode revealed that Leo had been diagnosed with autism.

Ned and Olivia’s relationship had been strained due to the uncertainty of his diagnosis prior to this.

“Ned and Olivia arrive at the hospital and meet with the doctor, who confirms Leo’s diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder,” the source says.

“Ned inquires as to the next step.

The doctor advises that they take some time to process this news and the feelings that it may evoke.

Olivia is concerned that this will make Leo’s life more difficult, but the doctor explains that an early diagnosis will help Leo adjust and learn to experience the world.”

The episode was praised for portraying autism in a realistic but gentle manner.

However, there were many real-life elements in the plot as well.

Easton Sweda (who plays Leo) took to Twitter shortly after that episode of General Hospital aired to send a video message to his fans.

Easton Rocket has a message for you…(hashtag)gh(hashtag)GeneralHospital(hashtag)autism(hashtag)AutismAwareness(hashtag)asd(hashtag)bestlife(hashtag)Leo(hashtag)autismiscoolThank you @GeneralHospital, @lisalocicerogh, and @wallykurth for portraying an amazing, true-to

Sweda revealed that he, too, suffers from autism in his video message.

He revealed that he was unable to communicate until he was four years old.

“Look at me now, I’ve got a pretty cool life,” he said.

“And kids with autism are cool,” he said in his video, which received widespread applause from General Hospital viewers who thought he was doing a fantastic job on the show.

They also praised him for being courageous in sharing his story with the world.

Sweda also thanked Olivia’s actress Lisa LoCicero and Ned’s actor Wally Kurth for their support.

Kurth, on the other hand, is a soap opera legend.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.