‘General Hospital’ Weekly Recap: [Spoiler] Is The Key To Nina’s Case

The Key To Nina’s Case Is [Spoiler] ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Recap:

Nina’s case of fraud is taking center stage at General Hospital.

It’s inexcusable that the woman could face jail time for a crime she didn’t commit.

Carly, on the other hand, is unfazed by the situation.

She hasn’t fully recovered from the “Nixon Falls” incident, after all.

(And who can blame her?) However, there is a clue to Nina’s freedom as the trial begins.

You’ll be surprised to learn where it comes from.

[Warning: There are spoilers ahead for this week’s episodes of General Hospital.]

Nina was arrested in October on the basis of fabricated fraud charges.

Who brought those charges against Nina and for what reason is still unknown.

But what is known is that she is about to face these charges for the first time.

On today’s hearing, Nina has a lot riding on it, West Coast.

This, in turn, reveals a major moral dilemma, which General Hospital exploits to great effect.

On the one hand, Nina wasn’t doing herself any favors by keeping Sonny’s true identity hidden from the rest of Port Charles.

On the other hand, she doesn’t deserve to be imprisoned for a crime she didn’t commit.

On Monday, December 20th’s episode, Nina’s preliminary hearing began.

Nina’s trial began on the episode of the show that aired on Thursday, December 23.

However, due to the holiday, the story ended on a cliffhanger.

Sonny and Carly attempted to create “special holiday memories” for their family on the Wednesday, December 22 episode of General Hospital.

Nina’s odor, on the other hand, lingered.

(You know, Carly, it might be best if you just let this whole thing with Sonny go for the time being.) It was a typical Corinthos family Christmas, but you just know there’s going to be a lot of drama ahead.

After all, someone is attempting to murder Laura, so Laura and Cyrus are getting into it across town.

Of course, she believes it’s Cyrus.

It isn’t Cyrus, he swears.

But who could it be if it isn’t him?

On Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, Obrecht revealed that Willow was the key to Nina’s freedom.

