General Lane’s Return Won’t Be Good for the Boys Teases Showrunner on ‘Superman and Lois’

‘Superman and Lois’: Showrunner Teases That General Lane’s Return Won’t Be Good for the Boys

Lois’ father, Sam Lane, was missing in action when Season 2 of The CW’s hit superhero series, Superman and Lois, premiered.

Following the events of last season, the general retired.

General Lane will, however, be back soon, according to series showrunner Todd Helbing.

And when he returns, he’ll involve his grandsons in one of his shady schemes.

Morgan Edge, aka Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), transformed into the Eradicator last season on Superman and Lois and threatened to wipe humanity out.

General Lane (Dylan Walsh) built an arsenal of anti-Kryptonian weapons for the Department of Defense while assisting Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) in saving the day.

After realizing he was causing a rift with his family, General Lane decided to retire and devote his time to them.

In the finale, he tells John Henry, “I thought maybe it was time to start taking care of my family. I’ve been taking care of the world for a long time.”

In the second season of Superman and Lois, Sam Lane did not appear.

The general, however, has been living his best life, according to showrunner Todd Helbing, and will be back for the third episode.

He told TV Line, “With a job like his that he’s had for so long, he just needs a break.”

“He’s out there doing things General Lane wouldn’t normally do.”

“Coming up with fun things to do if you’re a retired ex-military person” was a lot of fun for the writers.

(hashtag)SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW! pic.twitter.comTfq2uvwhUR

However, with the emergence of a new villain, General Lane will be forced to emerge from retirement.

And once he does, he’ll find a way to involve Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) in something shady.

Helbing teased, “When we see him, he appears to be enjoying life and retirement.”

“However, he is reintegrated into the family and their problems.”

He eventually starts doing things with the boys that he shouldn’t be doing.”

Clark visits the Department of Defense’s new head honcho, Lt. Gen.

Andy (Ian Bohen) is a character in the film Anderson.

Superman unapologetically confirms his allegiance to… when the military man urges him to pledge his allegiance to America alone.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

General Lane may have retired, but Dylan Walsh is ready for more action! #SupermanAndLois Season 2 premieres Tuesday, January 11 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Tfq2uvwhUR — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 27, 2021