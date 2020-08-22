Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei rushed to hospital with gastroenteritis after falling ill on return from Italy

GEORDIE Shore star Sophie Kasaei was rushed to hospital on return from her party holiday in Italy and diagnosed with gastroenteritis.

The MTV babe told how the excruciating tummy pain had come “in waves” and she at first believed it was a result of a hangover.

Sophie, 30, who took to her Instagram Stories to fill fans in, was seen lying in bed still wearing her NHS medical wristband.

She captioned her first image, which saw her return to her own bed, with the words: “Well this morning was eventful.”

In a subsequent story, which saw her wearing her multi-coloured PJs, she told the camera: “Honestly I’ve never felt pain like that.”

The doctors told Sophie she would have to go to hospital before she told fans of her diagnosis, tripping over the pronunciation of the condition.

She added: “If anybody else has had it they will understand the pain.

“It comes in waves and overtakes, it’s like acid coming up.”

Sophie rounded off her message with the dismal farewell: “Honestly I’m done. Ciao.”

Gastroenteritis is also known as infectious diarrhea and is an inflammation of the stomach and small intestine.

It usually lasts less than two weeks but symptoms are unpleasant such as vomiting, a fever and abdominal pain.

Sophie had been holidaying in Italy with Geordie Shore pal Abbie Holborn, and earlier revealed she was returning home minus her false nails and eyelashes.

This summer, she also showed off her impressive weight loss as she posed in a Gucci bikini in Ibiza.

Sophie lost an impressive 10lb during lockdown – by ditching takeaways and service-station dinners for healthy home cooked meals.