George and Charlotte write cute messages on wall after pottery painting with Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge took her royal children for a craft morning painting pottery – and they left behind an adorable reminder of their visit, a fan account has claimed.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got their hands mucky at Mable’s Paint Pot in Norfolk, not far from the country home where they’ve spent lockdown.

As well as decorating their pottery pieces, the royal trio also had a go at decorating the walls, doing hand prints next to one of the windows – and photos claiming to be their work have been shared online.

George and Charlotte have signed their name and written the date and their ages next to their prints, showing off their impressive handwriting.

The oldest Cambridge opted for green paint, while his sister used Orange and Louis went for blue.

They made the visit in March, just two days before lockdown was introduced.

A snap of their artwork was shared on Instagram by another visitor, who wrote: “Spent the afternoon pottery painting so much fun!

“Kate Middleton, Prince George, Charlotte & Louis were also here on Saturday!”

Visitors to the shop get to pick a piece of white pottery, including plates, mugs, bowls and money boxes, which they can then paint in whatever style they fancy.

Once they’re done, staff glaze and fire their creations and they’re ready to collect a few days later.

The Cambridges left Kensington Palace and moved to Anmer Hall, their countryside home, shortly before lockdown was introduced, and have remained their ever since.

Both Kate and William have spoken about the struggled of homeschooling during the pandemic, admitting they tricked their kids into continuing their home schooling work through the Easter holiday.

Speaking to the BBC, Kate said: “Children have got such stamina. I don’t know how, honestly. You get to the end of the day and you write a list of all the things you’ve done in that day.

“You’ve pitched a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day and they’ve had a lovely time. It’s amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean.”

However they also admitted they had found parts of it hard, with Kate adding: “There have been ups and downs, probably like lots of families. With self-isolating, George is much older than Louis is but they are aware.

“You don’t want to scare them and make it too over-whelming.

“I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and in the age appropriate ways.”