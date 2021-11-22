George Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, died 72 days before her son August was christened.

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, has died at the age of 72, just 72 days before her son August is christened.
PRINCESS Eugenie’s father-in-law died just days before she and husband Jack Brooksbank christened their son August, at the age of 72.
Following a battle with Covid-19 last year, George Brooksbank died this week after being “ill for some time,” according to sources.
Last year, he was said to have spent “five weeks on a ventilator.”
‘George was in hospital with Covid and wasn’t the same after that,’ a royal insider told MailOnline.
“He’d been sick for a while, and losing his father just before the Christening had been a difficult time for Jack.”
Another source described George’s presence at August’s funeral as “wonderful.”
More to come…
Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.
Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.
For the best Sun Online experience yet, download our fantastic, new, and improved free App.
Click here for iPhone and here for Android.
Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.
charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https
loading="lazy" class="lazyload" alt="Princess Eugenie's father-in-law has died aged 72" width="960" height="640" data-src="https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg" data-credit="Louis Wood" data-sizes="(max-width: 375px) 335px, (max-width: 520px) 480px, 620px" data-img="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns=%22http://www.w3.org/2000/svg%22%20viewBox=%220%200%201.5%201%22%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-srcset="https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=335 335w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=480 480w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=620 620w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=670 670w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=960 960w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=1240 1240w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=1005 1005w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=1440 1440w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=1860 1860w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=1340 1340w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=1920 1920w, https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NINTCHDBPICT000695237110-1.jpg?w=2480 2480w" />