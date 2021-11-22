George Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, died 72 days before her son August was christened.

Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, has died at the age of 72, just 72 days before her son August is christened.

PRINCESS Eugenie’s father-in-law died just days before she and husband Jack Brooksbank christened their son August, at the age of 72.

Following a battle with Covid-19 last year, George Brooksbank died this week after being “ill for some time,” according to sources.

Last year, he was said to have spent “five weeks on a ventilator.”

‘George was in hospital with Covid and wasn’t the same after that,’ a royal insider told MailOnline.

“He’d been sick for a while, and losing his father just before the Christening had been a difficult time for Jack.”

Another source described George’s presence at August’s funeral as “wonderful.”

