George Carlin Wrote Keanu Reeves a Hilarious Explicit Autograph

George Carlin was one of Keanu Reeves’ most famous co-stars.

Carlin signed the same explicit message to someone else, according to Reeves, who thought he had a special autograph from him.

Reeves was asked about working with Carlin during an Esquire Qandamp;A interview.

The comedian starred as Rufus in the first two Bill and Ted films (and also appeared as a hologram in Bill and Ted Face The Music).

“Do you have any favorite memories of working with comedy legend George Carlin?” asked Reeves, who recalled the experience as well as the hilarious autograph Carlin signed for him.

“A legendary stand-up comedian.

“A legend human being,” Reeves said, “and he was really awesome to Alex [Winter] and me.”

“Such a powerful voice.

For me, he autographed a piece of paper.

I didn’t ask for his autograph very often, but I did once.

And I thought what he wrote to me was particularly noteworthy: ‘Keanu, f**k you,’ which made me laugh.

“I adored it.”

Reeves later learned it wasn’t particularly noteworthy, but he still thought it was “awesome.”

“Then I met another person who had gotten a George Carlin autograph, and he wrote their name and ‘f**k you,’ and I just thought that was awesome,” he said.

Carlin was described as “such a humble, hard-working, present, cool guy” by Reeves in a 2020 interview with USA Today, demonstrating the actor’s respect and admiration for the comedian.

“There’s the George Carlin before I met George Carlin, and then there’s the George Carlin after I worked with George Carlin and knew him,” Reeves said.

“From the standpoint of his thought and comedy as a performer, [he was]one of the greatest of all time and had a huge influence on my worldview and sense of humor.”

“And to work with him when we were at that age, he was a giant especially to people of that generation,” said Alex Winter, Reeves’ Bill and Ted co-star.

He was a force to be reckoned with.

So it was very sweet and profound to have developed something resembling a friendship or a friendly rapport with him.”

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in 2020, the co-stars discussed their experiences working with Carlin while discussing Bill and Ted Face the Music.

“He was such a nice guy to us, he was so…

