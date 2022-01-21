George Harrison and Jeff Lynne both knew how to write songs that sounded as if they were written by the same person.

George Harrison and Jeff Lynne both had a knack for writing songs that sounded like they were written by the same person.

According to some cosmic plan, George Harrison and Jeff Lynne were always supposed to be friends and collaborators.

That was the only way it could be.

The friends, on the other hand, had no idea they’d be so similar, especially during the songwriting process.

They were almost identical.

It was difficult to tell who wrote what song.

Through the music industry grapevine, Lynne learned that George wanted him to produce his new album, Cloud Nine, in 1986.

As a result, Lynne paid a visit to the ex-Beatle at his Friar Park home.

George asked Lynne if he wanted to vacation with him in Australia before they went any further in that meeting.

George, on the other hand, had another agenda.

He wanted to get to know Lynne to see if they’d make a good songwriting team.

“It’s difficult to just sit down with somebody when you’ve been writing on your own for so long,” George told Entertainment Tonight in 1987.

“I believe you need to get to know the person well, and it’s all the stuff that doesn’t really matter in the song that matters.”

“It’s critical that I know how this person feels, whether he thinks I’m an idiot, whether he thinks these chords are garbage, or-all the fears and paranoias that you may have by simply saying, ‘Here, let’s do this.’ You don’t want someone to fall over and say, ‘What are you talking about?’

“I think it’s important that you get to know each other to the point where you don’t have any inhibitions and don’t mind making a fool of yourself, and then you can start.”

“I think with Jeff, it was just a matter of getting to know him a little better… I knew a lot of his songs and could relate to them… and it was sort of, not easy, but it was definitely fun because Jeff worked so hard at writing a song.”

Something interesting happened when George and Lynne began writing songs together.

They seemed to know how to write a song that sounded like it had been written by the other.

George composed something that sounded similar to a song by Lynne’s previous band,…

